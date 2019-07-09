UW regents ready to increase student fees

Site staff by Site staff

The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to increase student fees as well as room-and-board costs for the upcoming academic year.

The regents are scheduled to vote Thursday on a 2019-20 operation budget that calls for raising student fees an average of $36 across the system.

UW-Madison students would see a $170 increase, the largest of any four-year school, bringing their annual fees to $1,452. According to system documents, debt service on a new recreational center and natatorium is driving the increase.

Students at every four-year school except UW-Milwaukee and UW-River Falls would see an increase in room-and-board rates. Increases would range from $258 at UW-Madison to $20 at UW-Stout.

The regents are scheduled to vote on the changes during a meeting Thursday at UW-Madison.

