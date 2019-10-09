UPDATE: missing Tomah veteran found safe, alert canceled

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing Tomah veteran.

Jeremiah A. S. Koehler, 34, went to Baraboo Motors in the City of Baraboo.

He took a black colored 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4 Sport for a test drive and never returned.

Koehler left his personal car and cell phone behind at the dealership.

Koehler is a Marine Corps infantry veteran with PTSD. He may also be using illegal narcotics.

Family members advised to use caution when contacting Koehler as he has not been acting right lately.

He lives in the Tomah area but it is not known where Koehler went after leaving Baraboo.

Koehler is described as white, 5’7″, 180 lbs., bald with hazel colored eyes.

No photo was available as of this publishing.

If you have any information on Koehler, contact Baraboo PD at 608-355-4495.

