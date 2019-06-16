There’s dancing and fun with firefighters in Galesville

Alex Fischer by Alex Fischer

The annual Fireman’s Dance Fundraiser was at the Galesville Area Volunteer Fire Department until 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Dancers could show off their moves to polka music and an 80’s party rock band.

Three were charcoal chicken dinners, and after those ran out brats, hot dogs and burger were served.

The event raised funds for a new carbon monoxide monitor and gives the department a chance to reach out to the community.

“A lot of the guys are newer on the department, have moved to town recently, so most of the community members haven’t seen them yet. It gives us a chance to open our doors, showcase our trucks, our station, and get people more involved or interested in becoming a member of our department,” said Galesville fire chief Lucas Teska

There was also a silent auction, a gun raffle and other chances to win prizes.

