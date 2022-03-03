Therapy dog Murphy: Western Technical College instructor conducts study on therapy dog impact on mental wellness

Western Technical College instructor trains therapy dogs; says students day to day attitude improves with Murphy's presence

by Jordan Fremstad

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – More than two-thirds of college students nationwide say they experience psychological stress. One Western Technical College instructor is searching for answers to improve the well-being of her students. Her four-legged partner’s presence in the classroom is already making an impact.

Students attend school in plenty of ways. Whether virtual or in-person, Cindy Prindle passes her knowledge to the next wave of technology experts.

“We’re still on the cuspate of being normal if there is such a thing as being normal,” said Cindy Prindle, an information technology instructor at Western Technical College in La Crosse.

One way Prindle provides peace in the midst of society’s rat race is with the presence of her trained therapy dog Murphy.

“That adds some normalcy to the classroom,” Prindle said.

Murphy connects with students through his actions.

“He’ll recognize one of his students in the classroom,” Prindle said.

Students who struggle need no words for Murphy to understand.

“He’s walk over and he’ll pick up on that and he’ll sense that,” Prindle said.

Sam Oneill, a computer sports specialist student, can relate.

“On yeah, it’s great. Destresses a bit,” Oneill said. “He’s a professional at what he does.”

Even students who learn from a webcam can’t help but feel Murphy’s attendance.

“It definitely helps me,” Sarah Dake said.

Prindle wants to find solutions to improve students’ well-being.

“He’s a part of a study right now,” Prindle said.

She is collecting data; two years’ worth of data to understand dogs like Murphy and their true impact on people’s mental wellness. Data that so far shows promise, but her eyes tell her more.

“People are happy,” Prindle said. “It’s noticeable.”

Dogs like Murphy exist outside the classroom in a variety of professions.

“I have physicians in the classroom with dogs – bringing therapy dogs into their units,” she said.

All the way to district attorneys for various counties falling in love with this therapy.

For Prindle, this is also personal.

“It means a lot to me because it starts internally,” Prindle said. “We all have things that we deal with including myself.”

She wants to keep this conversation alive.

“He’s been doing this a long time – five years,” Prindle said. “And, it’s been nothing but love like this.”

Perhaps improving a student’s day so they can focus on their goals.

“It helps them be the best version of themselves possible,” Prindle said.

One of many ways those goals become achievements and cities become better communities.

“It’s just something that I want to share with other people,” Prindle said.

Prindle owns three therapy dogs; two of them she rescued. She said this is the only study of its kind in Wisconsin.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.