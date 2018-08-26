The Great River Folk Fest showcases American music

The 43 rd annual Great River Folk Fest returned to Riverside Park in Downtown La Crosse to celebrate the acoustic aesthetic from Friday till Sunday.

Three separate stages feature musicians playing folk, bluegrass, country and blues music throughout each day.

The event also includes activities and performances for children, food and beverage vendors, arts demonstrations, and a songwriting contest.

Organizer are trying to target all ages with the event.

“I’m 60 and I love this music, so we don’t want to disregard the generation that I’m [in]. But we’re seeing more and more millennials come to our event as well. Bluegrass is a very popular music right now, and it’s not 100% of our Folk Fest; it obviously blends in because it’s part of the American tradition,” said David Schipper, Chairperson of the Great River Folk Festival.

Each days festivities leads to an evening concert, with Saturday’s talking place at 5:00 p.m.

Events continue Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. and lead to a farewell concert at 4:00 p.m.

