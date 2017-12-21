Task force recommends 5th fire station in La Crosse

A fifth station for the La Crosse Fire Department is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The mayor’s Fire Station Task Force made a formal recommendation that the city council look at building a 5th fire station on La Crosse’s south side.

The fire chief says early estimates are that a new station would cost anywhere between $3.5 and $8 million.

The task force also recommended renovations to several existing fire stations starting with Station 4 on the north side.

If a fifth station is added, staffing levels won’t change.

“It’s ultimately by adding the 5th station, it allows us to better cover the area within that four minute response time from fire station door to your house or to your business door. Optimally, that 5th station lets us reallocate our resources a little more evenly around the city to meet those national standards,” said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam.

Now that the recommendation has been made, city management will start discussions on possible property locations where they could put the 5th station and look for a design firm.

