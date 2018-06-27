Supreme Court: Non-economic malpractice damage cap upheld

Site staff by Site staff

The state Supreme Court says Wisconsin’s cap on non-economic medical malpractice damages is constitutional.

The 5-2 ruling Wednesday upholding the cap involves Ascaris Mayo. According to court documents, doctors didn’t tell her she was suffering from a septic infection. As a result she had to have all four of her limbs amputated.

Mayo sued the doctors and the state malpractice compensation fund, an account doctors pay into to cover malpractice awards. A jury awarded Mayo $25 million in damages, including $15 million in non-economic damages.

The compensation fund’s attorneys moved to reduce the non-economic damages award to $750,000, the maximum compensation for such damages allowed under state statutes.

A state appeals court ruled last year that the cap was unconstitutional.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments