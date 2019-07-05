Superior council overrides mayor’s veto, censures alderwoman

The Superior City Council has decided to censure one of their own despite the mayor’s objections.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the council decided to censure Jenny Van Sickle for criticizing the city attorney on social media. Mayor Jim Paine, who is in a relationship with Van Sickle, vetoed the censure.

The council overrode the veto 8-2 Tuesday amid questions about whether the mayor has a conflict of interest since he’s seeing Van Sickle.

Paine says people will make up their own minds about their relationship. Council President Brent Fennessey says he’s worried the relationship gives Van Sickle too much power.

Van Sickle tweeted in June that the city attorney, Frog Prell, has a reputation for “repugnant incompetence.” Prell filed a claim June 24 alleging she defamed him.

