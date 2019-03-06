Sun, frost may have contributed to bridge pileup

Site staff by Site staff

The blinding sun may have contributed to a pileup on a Green Bay bridge that involved more than 30 vehicles and sent six people to the hospital.

The crash closed all lanes of Interstate 43 on the Leo Frigo bridge for about four hours Tuesday morning.

Green Bay Police Lt. Brad Strouf says several people involved in the pileup told investigators they were having trouble seeing because the rising sun was directly in their eyes as they crested the bridge.

Strouf says a light frost on the road may have also been a factor in the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments