Full-time openings:

Digital Marketing Coordinator

Digital Marketing Specialist

Business Assistant

Multi-Media Sales Representative



Part-time openings:

News Photojournalist

News Multi-Media Journalist

Sports Photojournalist

Floor Crew

Click here for a printable job application for positions at WKBT News 8.

Full-time:

Digital Marketing Coordinator

Morgan Murphy Media La Crosse | Phase 3 Digital | WKBT-TV is searching for a full-time Digital Marketing Coordinator. This is both a strategic and a hands-on sales support position best suited for candidates with digital project management, customer support, and/or marketing experience and a high level of organization and customer service. This position is responsible for managing project initiatives for multiple clients and organizes the various components needed to execute multi-tiered digital marketing campaigns. In addition, this position requires the ability to create original content and digital advertising elements.

Candidates must have proficiency with in Google Analytics, Photoshop, PowerPoint, Excel, and Microsoft Word.

Google Analytics Certification is a plus.

Experience with website development programs and HTML 5 helpful.

Morgan Murphy Media La Crosse | Phase 3 Digital | WKBT-TV offers a fun and creative team-based work environment, competitive compensation, and an attractive benefits package.

Send resume and cover letter to: Morgan Murphy Media La Crosse | Phase 3 Digital | WKBT-TV, 141 South 6th Street, La Crosse, WI 54602.

Morgan Murphy Media La Crosse | Phase 3 Digital | WKBT-TV is an equal opportunity employer.



Digital Marketing Specialist

Morgan Murphy Media La Crosse | Phase 3 Digital | WKBT-TV is looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist. The position is responsible for working with a staff of account executives to generate revenue through advertising within all of our digital platforms. The Digital Marketing Specialist will serve a diverse client base and interact internally with the product, business operations and finance departments. Additional responsibilities include preparing digital advertising strategies and proposals as well as regular campaign analysis and recommendations.

The Digital Marketing Specialist will support the daily execution of marketing strategies to drive new customer acquisition and retention. The position reports to the General Sales Manager.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop Digital Advertising Strategies For Clients

• Demonstrate a strategic understanding of all digital marketing tactics and how they work together

• Identify opportunities to implement and improve the measurement and reporting of key client metrics (KPIs)

• Grow Digital Revenue through Innovative Initiatives

• Provide Support and Problem-Solving



Key Skills / Qualifications

• Google Ad Words and Analytics Certifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, or related field

• One to two years of Digital Media sales experience

• Valid driver’s license and excellent driving record

• Strong knowledge and ability with MS Office products

• Proven ability to work independently as well as in a team environment

• Effective verbal and written communication skills

• Scheduling flexibility to meet with clients

WKBT offers a fun and creative team-based work environment! We offer competitive compensation and an attractive benefits package.

Send resume and cover letter to: HR, WKBT-TV, 141 South 6th Street, La Crosse, WI 54601.

WKBT-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

Business Assistant

WKBT-TV, the Morgan Murphy Media-owned CBS affiliate in La Crosse, WI, is searching for a Business Assistant. We are an award winning community servant with a unique can-do and supportive culture that makes WKBT-TV an interesting place to work!

This dynamic position will be responsible for accounting activities such as account receivables and payables, customer service including answering incoming telephone and email requests, and Human Resource assistance in payroll and benefit coordination, recruitment, and employee relations.

Candidates must have at least a two-year accounting degree, relevant experience, and very strong Microsoft Office and Outlook skills. Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains and Wide Orbit a plus.

We offer a professional, challenging work environment, competitive compensation, and we encourage our employees to grow professionally with us. Please visit us at www.News8000.com to complete an application.

Also, please mail your resume and cover letter to:

WKBT Human Resources/Business Assistant

141 South 6th Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

Or email to: humanresources@wkbt.com

WKBT is an equal opportunity employer.



Multi-Media Sales Representative

WKBT-TV/Phase 3 Digital is adding to our team of sales professionals! The position is responsible for selling strategic television and digital advertising plans to local businesses. Candidates must have a proven and successful track record of getting results. We want experienced superstar sales professionals who are highly motivated, have excellent communication and negotiation skills, and are passionate about reaching goals for their customers and themselves. If you are looking for a rewarding, creative, and exciting career in sales with a fantastic company that offers full benefits, look no further.

Send your resume to:

HR/General Sales Manager, WKBT-TV

141 South 6th Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

WKBT-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

Part-time:

News Photojournalist

WKBT News 8 is hiring a part-time News Photojournalist to join our team of news professionals. Candidates must have journalism related experience and/or relevant college classes. Camera, editing and computer experience is a plus. Hours per week range between 10-25 and you must have an excellent driving record. This is an excellent entry level opportunity for someone willing to learn the multiple skills required to work behind the scenes in a busy, challenging and deadline driven newsroom.

Drop off or mail your application to:

WKBT Human Resources/

141 6th Street South

La Crosse, WI 54601

or email: humanresources@wkbt.com

WKBT is an equal opportunity employer.

News Multi-Media Journalist



WKBT News 8 is hiring a part-time News Multimedia Journalist to join our team of news professionals. Candidates must have journalism related experience and/or relevant college classes. Camera, editing and computer experience is a plus. Hours per week range between 10-25 and you must have an excellent driving record. This is an excellent entry level opportunity for someone willing to learn the multiple skills required to work behind the scenes in a busy, challenging and deadline driven newsroom.

Drop off or mail your application to:

WKBT Human Resources/

141 6th Street South

La Crosse, WI 54601

or email: humanresources@wkbt.com

WKBT is an equal opportunity employer.

Sports Photojournalist



WKBT News 8 is hiring a part-time Sports Photojournalist. We will train the right applicant to record and edit highlights for our nightly sportscasts. Hours per week range between 10-25. Most shifts occur in the late afternoon and evening. Must be available Friday nights along with some weekends and have an excellent driving record.

We take pride in our coverage of local high school sports and area college athletics. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to start their career in broadcasting and/or a big sports fan who is excited about the possibility of having a part-time job that takes you to various local sporting events.

Drop off or mail your application to:

WKBT Human Resources/Sports

141 6th Street South

La Crosse, WI 54601

or email:humanresources@wkbt.com

WKBT is an equal opportunity employer.

Floor Crew



WKBT News 8 is hiring part-time Floor Crew Members for 2 shifts, our Morning (4:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.) and Noon (11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.) Newscasts and our Evening and Weekend (4:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.) Newscasts. Hours per week range from 20-30. This a great entry level opportunity for someone who is looking to start their career in broadcasting or is willing to learn multiple skills required to work behind the scenes in a fast paced environment.

We will train the right applicants to run teleprompter, studio cameras, and generate on-air graphics.

Drop off or mail your application to:

WKBT Human Resources/Floor Crew

141 6th Street South

La Crosse, WI 54601

or email:humanresources@wkbt.com

No phone calls please.

WKBT is an equal opportunity employer.