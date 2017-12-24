StormTeam 8 Detailed Forecast

Your Saturday Evening Weather Forecast

LA CROSSE, Wis - High Today: 24F / Low Tonight: 10F - Last updated Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 4:15 PM...

We saw a few flurries this morning, then the sunshine arrived... but it was still a chilly day. Highs today topped out in the upper teens to low 20s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and overnight lows will be cold. Expect temperatures to drop into the single digits to low teens.

Sunshine will be with us again for Sunday, but we'll gradually see more clouds move in as the day progresses. A cold front will come through Sunday night bringing a chance of a few snow showers or flurries overnight and into early Christmas morning. Highs for Christmas Eve will be in the low to mid 20s.

Looking Ahead... Once the front passes to our east, get ready for a blast of arctic air! We'll see sunny to partly sunny skies on Christmas Day, but it will be COLD. Highs will only reach the upper single digits to 10 degrees.

Temperatures will be even colder on Tuesday. High will only be in the low to mid single digits with partly sunny skies.

The cold continues into Wednesday with dry and mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be near 10.

A disturbance will move through on Thursday bringing the chance of a few snow showers. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid teens.

Turning breezy next weekend with cold air sticking around. High temperatures will be in the upper single digits.

Have a great night! -Michelle Poedel

