Spring Grove, Rushford-Peterson advance in Section 1A volleyball tournament

No. 9 seed Spring Grove volleyball defeated Houston in three sets in the opening round of the Section 1A tournament Monday.

The Lions will play at No. 8 seed Fillmore Central Thursday.

Just above them in the bracket, No. 17 Rushford-Peterson defeated Lanesboro in five sets. They will play top seed Mabel-Canton in the next round.

