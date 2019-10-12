Youth leading the way for Tomah golf

Tomah girls golf is heading to state as a team, and it took plenty of resilience to get there. In their Stevens Point sectional last week, only 17 girls shot under 100. Four of them were Timberwolves.

The young Tomah team has plenty of skill, including sophomore Sophie Pokela, who posted a school record 72 earlier this season.

She says it was the team's hard work over the summer that had them ready to rock the postseason.

"We all do the summer PGA and Three Rivers Golf Association tournaments, and I don't think there's ever been a team in the past that everybody on the team has done that. I think that really contributed to how good we've been," she said.

Tomah is also paced by freshman Brin Neumann, who won last week's sectional with an 82. She says to replicate her success, it's all about staying level-headed.

"We had a practice round and I came very prepared knowing that I was ready to play, and I guess I was just swinging and just making smart moves, nothing too aggressive," Neumann said.

The state tournament begins Monday morning at University Ridge in Madison.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.