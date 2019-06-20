Youth basketball, soccer camp bringing Stoddard community together

A school in Stoddard is bringing communities together to teach several sports to kids from K through 8.

St. Matthew's Luthern School is hosting its third annual Panther Sports Camp. 44 kids have signed up for the week-long camp, and each get to choose to learn either soccer or basketball. Most of the kids who sign up don't attend St. Matthew's, so camp coordinator James Otto says it's an opportunity for communities to bond and expand their athletic horizons.

"Basketball is something that's really common in our area, and a lot of kids want to prepare that way. We found that there was maybe some room for providing soccer as well," Otto said. "We didn't see a lot of that in the area, and it's a great way to get a lot of different ages together. There's definitely a vibe of inclusivity. Everyone's getting along and valuing others, even if they're different."

