Young UW-La Crosse soccer roster finding rhythm in conference play

UW-La Crosse women's soccer enters this week with the conference still in play.

The Eagles suffered their first conference loss of the season on Saturday in a 2-1 decision out at UW-Eau Claire, but they remain tied with first-place Whitewater with 13 points.

The team has come a long way from day one, when there was plenty of uncertainty with a roster of 13 freshmen. Upperclassmen like Katie Feller said it took some time to integrate them all into the Eagle style of play, but once it clicked, it showed how effective this team can be.

"I feel like we've come together more in our styles of play," Feller said. "Everyone has their own thing when they come into this program, and we say this is how we play. You have to fit your pieces into that, and I think that now we're just kind of developing that rhythm of this is how this player plays, and this is how this one plays on the other side. We know now our team is a system."

Aside from the two freshmen who are goalies, all but three freshmen have contributed at least one goal or assist this season.

Saturday UWL will host Stevens Point, who trail the Eagles by just one point in the standings.

