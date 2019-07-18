Yelich homers, Hader shuts the door in 5-4 Brewers win

Christian Yelich hit his 34th home run and Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with the bases loaded in the ninth for a 5-4 Brewers win over the Braves.

Manny Pina started the offense in the secodn inning with a two-run shot off Dallas Keuchel.

Yelich's home run came in the sixth for a 3-0 lead, and Keston Hiura and Pina added RBI hits to pad the lead to five.

The Braves scored four in the final two frames, all courtesy of Josh Donaldson, before Hader shut the door.

Chase Anderson went 5 2/3 innings for the Brewers, allowing no runs and just one hit.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.