WINONA, MN - Game 1: Augustana 4, Winona State 0

Game 2: Winona State 5, Missouri Western 2

Winona State will play Augustana on Saturday, starting at 1 pm. WSU needs to beat Augustana twice to advance the NCAA Super Regionals next week.

