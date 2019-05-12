WSU softball season ends in NCAA Regionals

WINONA, MN - The Winona State softball team needed to beat Augustana twice on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

In game 1, Lani Van Zyl hit a walk off double to lead the Warriors to the 2-1 win.

In game 2, Augustana beat Winona State 3-2, eliminated WSU from the postseason.

Winona State went 53-9 this season.

