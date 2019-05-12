Sports

WSU softball season ends in NCAA Regionals

By:

Posted: May 12, 2019 01:04 AM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 01:04 AM CDT

5/11/19 - Softball - Winona State - Augustana

WINONA, MN - The Winona State softball team needed to beat Augustana twice on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

In game 1, Lani Van Zyl hit a walk off double to lead the Warriors to the 2-1 win.

In game 2, Augustana beat Winona State 3-2, eliminated WSU from the postseason.

Winona State went 53-9 this season.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars