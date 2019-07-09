Work, college showcases interfering with Legion baseball schedules

Some programs this summer have had a tough time playing out their entire schedule. Rain has canceled a fair amount of games, but even on clear days, some programs can't get enough kids on the field.

Most Legion games have 5 p.m. start times, which overlaps with some athletes' summer job schedules, so they can't get out of work in time before first pitch. Other absences have been due to kids choosing to attend showcases put on by college programs. As a result, teams like La Crosse Post 52 have had days when they can't put nine guys on the field.

"Showcases are becoming a bigger thing now," Post 52 coach CJ Favre said. "A lot more kids want to do it, and I get it. There's colleges all over those showcases just sitting at the field for eight hours a day just watching kids. And you never know when your time's going to hit, when they see something."

