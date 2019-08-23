Wisconsin officials: NCAA has cleared Cephus to play

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin football officials say the NCAA has restored receiver Quintez Cephus' eligibility following his sexual assault acquittal.

Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after prosecutors charged him with sexually assaulting two women in his apartment the preceding April. The university expelled him earlier this year before he finished the spring semester.

A jury acquitted him of the charges earlier this month and Chancellor Rebecca Blank allowed him to return to school. The athletic department said he wasn't eligible to play in games but didn't elaborate. Coach Paul Chryst said the problem was related to a lack of credits.

Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said Friday that the NCAA has cleared Cephus and he's eligible for the 19th-ranked Badgers, who open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.

Cephus tweeted that he's thankful he can play again:

God is good! So thankful to be eligible to play with my teammates! Thank you to everyone who helped get me to this point! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Qx81n9LZ4N — Quintez Cephus (@QoDeep_87) August 23, 2019

