Wisconsin football unfazed by preseason predictions

A Big Ten writers poll has picked Wisconsin football to finish third in the Big Ten West behind Iowa and Nebraska.

At Big Ten Media Days Friday in Chicago, Paul Chryst, Jonathan Taylor and Chris Orr were asked about the preseason polls and if they dwell on the predictions at all.

"You can't really prepare for preseason polls or preseason picks, but you can prepare for the season, which really matters," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "Winning each and every single game every single week, so we're embracing the preparation for the season."

"People are going to remember that you played Wisconsin," linebacker Chris Orr said. "You're going to feel it the next morning, the next week. You're going to be telling your teammates about it, talking about it in film. That's kind of the big thing for us. We don't really pay too much attention to it."

The Badgers play at South Florida on Aug. 30.

