Wisconsin football begins practice ranked 17th in preseason poll

Wisconsin football began practice Thursday morning ranked 17th in USA Today's NCAA preseason coaches poll.

The biggest question mark for the offense is who lines up under center. Junior Jack Coan brings the most experience, but head coach Paul Chryst has historically been patient when it comes to naming a starter. He's praised all his QB candidates so far, and the guys themselves know it's an open battle over the next few weeks.

"I think for us to be the best team we can be, we need more improved and consistent play at the quarterback spot," Chryst said.

"With the quarterback position, that's how it's always going to be, and with every position, too. You're always fighting for a job and be the best version of yourself," Coan said.

"For me it's just growing even more," freshman Graham Mertz said. "Spring ball was a great stepping stone for that, and for me it's just putting it all together."

UW opens the season at South Florida Aug. 30.

