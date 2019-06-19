Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook camp giving exposure to 140 athletes

140 of the best basketball athletes from around Wisconsin are at Viterbo University for the 26th annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Exposure Camp.

The camp brings the top athletes in the state together for three days of head-to-head competition. Coaches and scouts also get a chance for extended looks at the athletes' abilities.

Camp organizers say it's an excellent chance for players to get their names out to coaches.

"We want them to learn stuff. We want them to get some exposure," Viterbo head coach Wayne Wagner said. "We have had several college coaches around the camp the last couple days mostly at the D3 level. We want to see them compete. Those are the things. We want them to learn something, get some exposure and show their competitive side of things up against some of the better players around the state."

"Particularly for the kids that might be from rural areas that don't get the publicity the other kids get, it's really important for them to be seen and show what they can do," said WBY chief editor Mark Miller.

Viterbo has been the site of the camp since 2006.

