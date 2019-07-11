Sports

Winona swimmer Jack Herczeg named All-American



Posted: Jul 10, 2019



Winona senior swimmer Jack Herczeg has been named an All-American by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.

The all-conference and all-state swimmer is coming off a two-title season, as he won gold in the 50 and 100 freestyle at the Class A state meet.

Herczeg owns school records in those two events has a total of nine individual pool records.

The title of All-American is given to the top 100 athletes in the nation.

 
 
 
 

