Winona swimmer Jack Herczeg named All-American

Winona senior swimmer Jack Herczeg has been named an All-American by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.

The all-conference and all-state swimmer is coming off a two-title season, as he won gold in the 50 and 100 freestyle at the Class A state meet.

Herczeg owns school records in those two events has a total of nine individual pool records.

The title of All-American is given to the top 100 athletes in the nation.

