Winona State volleyball continues hot streak with win over Minot State

No. 17 Winona State volleyball its dominant run of play with a 3-1 win over Minot State Saturday.

Megan Flom recorded a team-high 18 kills in the match. Flom hit .486 and continues to lead the NSIC in attacking percentage.

Kate Masberg recorded a career-best .667 attacking percentage and added 12 kills in the win.

