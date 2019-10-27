Sports

Winona State volleyball continues hot streak with win over Minot State

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 11:24 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:24 PM CDT

Winona State volleyball beats Minot State

No. 17 Winona State volleyball its dominant run of play with a 3-1 win over Minot State Saturday.

Megan Flom recorded a team-high 18 kills in the match. Flom hit .486 and continues to lead the NSIC in attacking percentage.

Kate Masberg recorded a career-best .667 attacking percentage and added 12 kills in the win.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars