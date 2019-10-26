Winona State, Viterbo volleyball pick up sweeps
Winona State and Viterbo volleyball each cruised to a sweep victory on Friday night.
No. 17 Warriors defeated UMary to improve to 8-4 in NSIC play.
The No. 6 V-Hawks of the NAIA held the Blue Hawks to a hitting percentage of .131 in their win.
