Winona State, Viterbo volleyball pick up sweeps

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 06:48 AM CDT

Winona State and Viterbo volleyball each cruised to a sweep victory on Friday night.

No. 17 Warriors defeated UMary to improve to 8-4 in NSIC play.

The No. 6 V-Hawks of the NAIA held the Blue Hawks to a hitting percentage of .131 in their win.

 

