Winona State softball wins NCAA regional opener

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WINONA, MN - The Winona State softball team played St. Cloud State in the NCAA regional on Thursday in Winona.

Alexis Kelsey and Rylee Stout each homered in the fifth inning, and Jordyn Kleman pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up just 2 hits and striking out 9 batters in the Warriors 5-0 win.

Up next, WSU plays Augustana on Friday at 1pm. If WSU wins, they advance to Saturday. If they lose, WSU plays again at 6pm.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.