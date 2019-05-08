Winona State softball prepares to host program's second straight regional

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The Winona State Softball team will showcase the nation's fourth-best pitching staff in the NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The Warriors are hosting the program's second straight Central Regional at Maynard R. Johnson Field.

Winona State will take on St. Cloud State a team the Warriors swept in two games in the regular season. The Warriors also beat the Huskies in the NSIC tournament last weekend.

Despite the number two seed, a conference title, and a school record 31 straight wins in the regular season the team knows nothing is given.

"If you won it last year or lost it last year, that's a pretty short term thing," said Winona State head coach Greg Jones. "It's a new team. It's a new year and a new opportunity. We're just trying to stay focused on us and the game that's in front of us. I think the good part is the teams we play are so good that we don't have time to look backward we have to be focused on what's in front of us."

First pitch is at 1 p.m on Thursday.

