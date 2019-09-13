Winona State's Balliu thrilled to return to field after 2018 injury

Winona State football is off to a 1-0 start and put up record-setting passing numbers in the first win over Wayne State. The win also marked the return of receiver Jake Balliu, who missed almost all of 2018 with an injury. Balliu, who led Division II in 2017 with 504 punt return yards, was the top wideout, hauling in six catches for 63 yards.

"It's been a long year sitting out," Balliu said. "It was a grind to get back and I feel better than ever. It was great to get out here and ball with the boys. Just to be out here is one of the best feelings, I can honestly say."

Balliu and the rest of the Warriors now look to a huge NSIC South showdown against Sioux Falls. It took a fourth quarter drive for the Warriors to fend off the Cougars 16-15 last season, and even though the Cougars are coming off a shocking upset against Concordia-St. Paul, the Warriors know they have a big test in front of them.

"Gabriel Watson, that's what we know about them, who I think is the best running back in the league," Warriors head coach Tom Sawyer said. "He was an All-Region guy, Harlon Hill finalist. He didn't play in game one, so we'll see if he's healed up. But we expect to see him."

Watson rushed for 1,957 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Cougars last season.

Winona State and USF kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

