Winona State hosts 10 high school programs for team camp

A true sign of football season being around the corner is the camps in July. This week, Winona State football is hosting 10 teams, including Bangor and G-E-T, for a crossover camp experience.

The Winona State staff leads some drills over three days on campus, and the high school coaches use the rest of the time to coach their guys through scrimmage play. Warriors head coach Tom Swyer says this camp is rewarding for both sides.

"We've got teams from Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, so all around the Midwest," Sawyer said. "It's a good recruiting tool for us, not only for football players but also for our campus itself. Really it's about enhancing their football teams, so our goal is to really help the high school coaches better their players."

