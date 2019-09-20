Sports

Winona State football blanks Upper Iowa

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:18 PM CDT

Winona State shut out Upper Iowa 28-0 on Thursday night.

The Warriors built a 21-0 lead at halftime and didn't look back.

The Warriors are now 2-1 on the year.

