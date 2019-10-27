Winona State football beats St. Cloud State 38-17

Winona State football won its fourth straight game over an NSIC North team with a 38-17 win over St. Cloud State Saturday.

The Warriors ran for 130 yards, and Owen Burke added 236 through the air with three touchdowns.

The Warriors improve to 6-2 on the year.

