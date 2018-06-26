Sports

Winona's Hall commits to football powerhouse NDSU

WINONA, MN - One of the top football playmakers in the area made his college decision Sunday night.  Winona senior wide receiver/defensive back Terrell Hall announced on Twitter he will play football at North Dakota State University.

The Bison have won 6 of the last 7 Division 1 FCS championships.  Hall also received offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State.

As a junior, Hall caught 38 passes, and intercepted 6 balls.  He helped Winona advance to the Class AAAA state semifinals last November.
    

