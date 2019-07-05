Winona archers host Fourth of July 3D shoot

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Some people were shooting fireworks on the Fourth of July, but some were shooting arrows.

The Winona Archers hosted their Fourth of July, 3D shoot at the Winona Archery Clubhouse on Thursday.

3D shoots involve life-size animal targets, that are scattered throughout the grounds. Targets were anywhere from 60 yards (ca. 55 m) to 10 yards (ca. 9 m).

The event was open to the public, and 28 different mounts were on display.

Tom Lettner, President of the Winona Archers said, "About 50% of the shooters this year are traditional shooters, which is fun to see. They've got their own stuff and it's really quite interesting, they're really quite good with them."

The Archery club is located in the south-east corner of Minnesota on the banks of the Mississippi River. The next 3D shoot takes place on August 3.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.