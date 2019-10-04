WIAA Volleyball: Onalaska sweeps Sparta, West Salem fends off Arcadia, Logan tops Central
In MVC volleyball action Thursday, Onalaska earned a 3-0 sweep of Sparta, Tomah beat Holmen 3-0, and Logan defeated Central 3-1.
In Coulee play, conference leader West Salem battled Arcadia, who trailed the Panthers by just half a game. Arcadia won the first set, but West Salem took the next three to win the match in four.
