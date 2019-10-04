Sports

WIAA Volleyball: Onalaska sweeps Sparta, West Salem fends off Arcadia, Logan tops Central

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 11:10 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:10 PM CDT

10/3/19 - Volleyball

In MVC volleyball action Thursday, Onalaska earned a 3-0 sweep of Sparta, Tomah beat Holmen 3-0, and Logan defeated Central 3-1.

In Coulee play, conference leader West Salem battled Arcadia, who trailed the Panthers by just half a game. Arcadia won the first set, but West Salem took the next three to win the match in four.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars