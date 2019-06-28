WIAA to introduce expanded DH rule for 2020

In WIAA baseball, a new rule approved for 2020 will expand the role of the designated hitter.

The current rule for using a DH has been the traditional one, in which the DH goes to bat in place of one of the defensive starters.

The expanded rule will now allow the DH to also be a starting defensive player. The National Federation of High School Associations says that with more pitch count restrictions that are in place across the nation, this new rule will allow coaches to keep pitchers in the game as a hitter after they've been removed from the mound.

Previously, if coaches wanted to keep a pitcher in a game after they pitched, they would have moved that pitcher to a defensive spot on the field. Under the new rule, that pitcher no longer has to remain in on defense after they're done pitching. They keep contributing offensively as the DH.

