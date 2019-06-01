WIAA State Track: Division 2 day one recap

On day one of the WIAA State Track and Field Meet, several D2 athletes earned high seeds for Saturday's finals.

G-E-T's Dana Feyen came into the meet as the defending champion in the 1600 and 3200. Friday she ran the 1600 and earned second place with a time just over five minutes.

"I knew I had some great competition," Feyen said. "These girls--I have been racing against them four years. I am looking forward to tomorrow. Get another good race in my last race as a Red Hawk. It's exciting, bittersweet. I'm really excited to run for the Cyclones at Iowa State next year."

Also on the girls' side, Viroqua's Jillian Weston took fifth in the mile, seven seconds behind Feyen.

Westby's Grace Hebel is seeded second in the 100 final after running 12.65. She also finished second in the triple jump.

Viroqua's Xana Leum advanced to the 100 hurdles finals in 15.47. She also placed third in the triple jump.

G-E-T sophomore Rachel Amoth got on the podium with a fifth place finish in the triple jump with 36 feet, 4 inches.

In Division 2 boys, G-E-T's Davis Wenthe ran a 37.91 in the 300 hurdles. He will be seeded first in the finals.

Wenthe already has his first medal of the meet thanks to clearing 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to place him fourth. His teammate Doug Feyen ran the two mile in 9:50 seconds for a sixth place finish.



Westby's Erik Jorgenson ran the fifth-best time in the 400 with a mark of 49.56 seconds. Jorgenson was also part of the 4x400 relay team that ran 3:24.81 seconds, which was the second-best prelim time.

