WIAA State Track: Division 1 recap

Onalaska girls track captured an individual title on day one of the WIAA State Meet, while several area boys programs had athletes qualify for Saturday's finals.

Onalaska's Amalia Malecek had to wait a little longer for her race to start because of another athlete's false start, but she then took first place in the girls 1600 run, posting a time of 4:55.77.

"I didn't even notice the false start," she said after the win. "I thought it was me and I was like, 'Shoot.' I wasn't even sure what happened. To win is amazing. I honestly wasn't expecting it. I was just trying to go out there, trying to run a fast time. When I hit that 200 and was able to get into the lead, it was surreal."

Amalia's sister Lydia took second place in the 800. SPASH freshman Roisin Willis took first with a new state record time of 2:05.68.

On the boys side, Onalaska's Landon Peterson qualified for the 110 and 300 hurdles. He is the top seed in the 300 hurdles.

Logan's Tyler Harris, Central's Jamar Davis and Holmen's Ben Labuzzetta all qualified for the 100 dash finals. Labuzetta will also be the four seed in tomorrow's 200 dash.

La Crosse Central qualified both their 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Both teams won their respective heats on Friday.

