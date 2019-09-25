Sports

WIAA Soccer: Holmen defeats Central, Sparta wins at Logan

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

In MVC soccer action Tuesday, Holmen defeated Central 4-3 and Sparta edged Logan 3-2 at Swanson Field.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars