WIAA Regional Volleyball: Round one highlights
In opening round play of WIAA volleyball regionals, sweeps were a common occurrence for our area teams. Final scores of the matches highlighted above are as follows:
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Durand 0
Logan 3, Sparta 1
Bangor 3, Gilmanton 0
Cashton 3, Mondovi 0
West Salem 3, G-E-T 0
