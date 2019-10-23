Sports

WIAA Regional Volleyball: Round one highlights

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 11:22 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:22 PM CDT

10/22/19 - HS Volleyball

In opening round play of WIAA volleyball regionals, sweeps were a common occurrence for our area teams. Final scores of the matches highlighted above are as follows:

Melrose-Mindoro 3, Durand 0

Logan 3, Sparta 1

Bangor 3, Gilmanton 0

Cashton 3, Mondovi 0

West Salem 3, G-E-T 0

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars