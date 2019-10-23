WIAA Regional Volleyball: Round one highlights

In opening round play of WIAA volleyball regionals, sweeps were a common occurrence for our area teams. Final scores of the matches highlighted above are as follows:

Melrose-Mindoro 3, Durand 0

Logan 3, Sparta 1

Bangor 3, Gilmanton 0

Cashton 3, Mondovi 0

West Salem 3, G-E-T 0

