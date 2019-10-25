WIAA playoff volleyball: Aquinas cruises, Hillsboro, Royall advance, West Salem eliminated

In another busy night of volleyball regionals Thursday, it was Aquinas, Melrose-Mindoro, Hillsboro and Royall all advancing convincingly, while West Salem fell at home 3-0 to Antigo.

Aquinas defeated Luther 3-0, while Melrose-Mindoro, Hillsboro and Royall all earned four set victories.

