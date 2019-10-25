Sports

WIAA playoff volleyball: Aquinas cruises, Hillsboro, Royall advance, West Salem eliminated

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:49 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:49 PM CDT

10/24/19 - Volleyball Roundup

In another busy night of volleyball regionals Thursday, it was Aquinas, Melrose-Mindoro, Hillsboro and Royall all advancing convincingly, while West Salem fell at home 3-0 to Antigo.

Aquinas defeated Luther 3-0, while Melrose-Mindoro, Hillsboro and Royall all earned four set victories.

 

 

