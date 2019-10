WIAA Golf Regionals Recap

At Division 2 regionals at Drugan's Castle Mound, Arcadia/Independence, Black River Falls and G-E-T all qualified for sectionals by finishing second, third and fourth, respectively.

Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek took first with a score of 373.

The top individual finishers are below:

1. Abby DeMoe, Colfax, 79

2. Ariel Heuer, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, 80

3. Rylee Haines, Arcadia/Independence, 85

4. Hallie Tulip, Arcadia/Independence, 88

5. Madyson Rosman, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, 89

In Division 1 at Wisconsin Rapids, Tomah and Onalaska advanced to sectionals. Tomah finished with a score of 355, five strokes behind winner Stevens Point. Onalaska took third at 379.

The top individual finishers are below. Final placements among all competitors are on the WIAA official site.

1. Abby Nickel, Stevens Point, 83

2. Brin Neumann, Tomah, 84

3. Ally Nickel, Stevens Point, 87

T4. Sarah Peterson, Tomah, 89

T4. Riley Pechinski, Stevens Point, 89

T6. Jayda Zhu, Tomah, 91

T6. Sophie Pokela, Tomah, 91

