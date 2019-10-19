WIAA football Level 1 local matchups

Level 1 games

DIVISION 2

Group C

(#6) La Crosse Central (5-4) at (#3) Milton (8-1) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Holmen (6-3) at (#4) Watertown (6-3) - Friday, 07:00 PM



DIVISION 3

Group C

(#7) Monroe (5-4) at (#2) Onalaska (8-1) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Sparta (7-2) at (#4) Reedsburg (7-2) - Friday, 07:00 PM

DIVISION 4

Group A

(#7) Black River Falls (5-4) at (#2) Baldwin-Woodville (7-2) - Friday, 07:00 PM

DIVISION 5

Group C

(#8) Marshall (2-7) at (#1) Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8-1) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) New Glarus / Monticello (5-4) at (#2) Prairie du Chien (8-1) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Arcadia (5-4) at (#3) Columbus (6-3) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Platteville (6-3) at (#4) Aquinas (6-3) - Friday, 07:00 PM



DIVISION 6

Group C

(#8) Whitehall (4-5) at (#1) Mondovi (9-0) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) at (#2) Mineral Point (9-0) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Osseo-Fairchild (5-4) at (#3) Lancaster (8-1) - Friday, 06:00 PM



DIVISION 7

Group A

(#8) Webster (4-4) at (#1) Bangor (9-0) Friday, 07:00 PM

(#7) Augusta (6-3) at (#2) Blair-Taylor (7-2) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Pepin/Alma (5-4) at (#4) Eleva-Strum (6-3) - Friday, 07:00 PM

Group C

(#8) Cashton (5-4) at (#1) Black Hawk/Warren IL (9-0) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) De Soto (7-2) at (#3) River Ridge (6-3) - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#5) Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (6-3) at (#4) Ithaca (7-2) - Friday, 07:00 PM



Group D

(#7) Hillsboro (5-4) at (#2) Lourdes Academy (9-0) at Titan Stadium - Friday, 07:00 PM

(#6) Reedsville (5-4) at (#3) Brookwood (7-2) - Friday, 07:00 PM



