Westby/Coon Valley Legion seeking more offensive consistency before state tournament

Westby/Coon Valley Legion ball is unranked in the midseason report from Wisconsin Baseball Central.

The team did hold top-ranked Viroqua to just four runs in their last loss, and confidence is on the rise. The team says better results just come down to more consistent offense.

"I feel like some games we haven't really gotten our bats to get going like we should in the beginning of the game, and we turn hot towards the end," outfielder and pitcher Carter Bergdahl said. "We just need to keep it going throughout the whole game."

Westby will be hosting the Class A state tournament starting July 26, and will get an automatic bid.

