Westby Legion beats Medford, Prairie du Chien falls on day one at Class A State

Westby/Coon Valley Legion defeated Medford 3-2 while Prairie du Chien fell 3-0 to Waupaca on the opening day of the Legion Class A State Tournament in Westby on Friday.

Westby-Coon Valley will play St. Mary's Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Hoppers will Arcadia, who lost their game to Waupun 4-1, on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. 

 

 

