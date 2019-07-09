Westby downs Holmen 17s
Westby defeated the Holmen 17s at home Monday by a score of 10-4.
Westby tallied five runs in the first for a cushion they would not relinquish.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Sports Videos
Latest Sports Headlines
- La Crosse North Stars open Grizzly Baseball Tournament with win
- Log rolling champ Livi Pappadopoulos aims to defend title in own backyard
- Bucks confirm Robin Lopez, Wesley Matthews signings
- Dominant pitching leading the way for Holmen 19U Legion
- Winona State hosts 10 high school programs for team camp