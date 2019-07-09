Sports

Westby downs Holmen 17s

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:24 PM CDT

Westby defeated the Holmen 17s at home Monday by a score of 10-4.

Westby tallied five runs in the first for a cushion they would not relinquish.

