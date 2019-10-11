West Salem volleyball fends of G-E-T to clinch conference title

West Salem volleyball clinched a share of the Coulee Conference Thursday with a 3-2 win at G-E-T.

The Panthers are 10-0 in conference. Arcadia is second at 8-2 with two matches to play, so the Panthers can clinch the conference outright with a win in their next match.

