Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca secures share of Ridge and Valley title

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:26 PM CDT

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca won a share of the Ridge and Valley with a 27-7 victory over Kickapoo-La Farge.

De Soto finished the season with a blowout 41-0 win over Kenosha Christian Life.

 

 

 

