Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca secures share of Ridge and Valley title
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca won a share of the Ridge and Valley with a 27-7 victory over Kickapoo-La Farge.
De Soto finished the season with a blowout 41-0 win over Kenosha Christian Life.
