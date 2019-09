In high school volleyball action Tuesday, Central battled back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Sparta 3-2, Onalaska beat Tomah 3-1 and Aquinas beat Holmen 3-0.

In Coulee play, Luther held on to beat G-E-T 3-2.

