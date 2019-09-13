Volleyball: Aquinas, Onalaska, Logan grab conference wins
Aquinas, Onalaska and Logan volleyball all picked up MVC victories on Thursday night.
Aquinas beat Tomah on the road 3-0 to remain unbeaten in conference play. Onalaska defeated Central 3-0 and Logan won a five-set thriller over Holmen.
In Coulee play, Luther swept Black River Falls 3-0, and West Salem beat Westby on the road 3-1.
