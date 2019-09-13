Volleyball: Aquinas, Onalaska, Logan grab conference wins

Aquinas, Onalaska and Logan volleyball all picked up MVC victories on Thursday night.

Aquinas beat Tomah on the road 3-0 to remain unbeaten in conference play. Onalaska defeated Central 3-0 and Logan won a five-set thriller over Holmen.

In Coulee play, Luther swept Black River Falls 3-0, and West Salem beat Westby on the road 3-1.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.