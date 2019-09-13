Sports

Volleyball: Aquinas, Onalaska, Logan grab conference wins

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 09:58 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:00 AM CDT

Volleyball: Aquinas, Onalaska, Logan grab conference wins

Aquinas, Onalaska and Logan volleyball all picked up MVC victories on Thursday night.

Aquinas beat Tomah on the road 3-0 to remain unbeaten in conference play. Onalaska defeated Central 3-0 and Logan won a five-set thriller over Holmen.

In Coulee play, Luther swept Black River Falls 3-0, and West Salem beat Westby on the road 3-1.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Sports Videos

Latest Sports Headlines

This Week's Circulars